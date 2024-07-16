|
16.07.2024 11:17:00
Where Will Berkshire Hathaway Stock Be in 3 Years?
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock has risen more than 50% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied less than 30%. That continued Berkshire's long tradition of beating the S&P 500 over the past four decades.That track record makes Warren Buffett's conglomerate a top choice for investors who simply want a stock they can buy, hold, and forget about. But as the market hovers near its all-time highs, can Berkshire head higher over the next three years?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
