|
04.02.2023 16:07:00
Where Will Beyond Meat Be in 3 Years?
Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has likely been beyond frustrating for its investors. The stock is down nearly 70% from its high. And while inflation may be partly to blame as consumers focus on buying more affordable basics, the alternative meat maker was experiencing problems long before rapidly rising costs caused shoppers to pare down their grocery lists.Plant-based meat alternatives had a high wall to surmount in getting more than a narrow band of consumers with a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle interested in its product. While also holding a certain appeal to resource conservationists and those concerned with animal welfare, upending the $1 trillion meat industry was always going to be a difficult challenge.So let's see where the plant-based meat alternative might be in three years -- because right now, the outlook isn't very promising.Continue reading
