14.12.2022 16:23:00
Where Will Beyond Meat Stock Be in 1 Year?
Investors have had their fill of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock. The plant-based protein specialist has fallen out of Wall Street's good graces, mainly due to its plunging sales volumes. Shareholders are right to question the fundamental growth thesis, which relies on the premise that consumers' appetites for alternative meat products will keep growing.Instead, demand for these products is plunging. That's partly due to temporary factors like inflation and slowing consumer spending. But Beyond Meat has some other big challenges to navigate over the next several quarters. With that big picture in mind, let's consider where this business -- as well as the stock -- might be by late 2023.Beyond Meat's last few quarterly reports clearly don't describe a healthy business. Sales cratered by 23% in its fiscal third quarter (which ended Oct. 1) even as the company slashed prices on many of its products.Continue reading
