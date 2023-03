Where Will Beyond Meat Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has no appetite for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock these days. Its shares plunged over the past year as the plant-based protein specialist saw collapsing demand, thanks partly to consumers' preference for cheaper meat products.In response, Beyond Meat has launched an aggressive restructuring program to produce a much more efficient business. Success here might allow the company to hold a dominant position in the industry niche after the current shake-out removes some competition.Let's look at the stock's multi-year potential against that challenging backdrop.Continue reading