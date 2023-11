Where Will Beyond Meat Stock Be in 5 Years?

Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) aimed to revolutionize the food industry by developing plant-based proteins that closely resemble real meat in taste and texture. But over a decade later, demand for these meat alternatives has seemingly hit a wall, and the company has failed to create a sustainable business model. Will the next five years be any different, or is the company trapped on its lackluster trajectory? Beyond Meat 's business is in crisis, and its third-quarter earnings offered a snapshot of its ongoing challenges. Net revenue declined 8.7% year over year to $75.3 million, driven by a stunning collapse in the U.S. retail and food-service segments, which saw their revenue down 34% and 22%, respectively. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel