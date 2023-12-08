|
08.12.2023 16:00:00
Where Will Beyond Meat Stock Be in 5 Years?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was a Wall Street favorite not too long ago, reaching a peak stock price in 2019 shortly after it went public. The shares are now 96% below that high-water mark. The problems here are many and it seems increasingly likely that this food maker won't be around -- at least as it exists today -- for long.Meat alternatives were popular when Beyond Meat made its public debut in 2019. Beyond Meat itself was a huge factor in that trend as it had introduced a product that is supposed to closely mimic meat. Restaurant chains were trying to jump on the meat alternative bandwagon, introducing menu items featuring Beyond Meat's offerings and helping to spread the hype.
