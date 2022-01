Where Will BioNTech Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As half of the duo behind one of the world's most widely used and effective COVID-19 vaccines, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is well on its way to enduring stardom in the healthcare sector. Far from content to keep playing second fiddle to collaborator Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the biotech looks to be on a path toward ever-greater independence. But that path carries some risks. Though it'll be raking in its share of Comirnaty revenue for quite some time, -- including an estimated 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros this year -- BioNTech has yet to prove that it can develop and market a therapy or vaccine entirely on its own.Let's make a few projections about where the business is going in the next three years so that investors can judge whether it might be a favorable investment, given that the market has already largely priced in its near-term COVID-19 vaccine income. Continue reading