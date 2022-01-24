|
24.01.2022 13:00:00
Where Will BioNTech Be in 3 Years?
As half of the duo behind one of the world's most widely used and effective COVID-19 vaccines, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is well on its way to enduring stardom in the healthcare sector. Far from content to keep playing second fiddle to collaborator Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the biotech looks to be on a path toward ever-greater independence. But that path carries some risks. Though it'll be raking in its share of Comirnaty revenue for quite some time, -- including an estimated 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros this year -- BioNTech has yet to prove that it can develop and market a therapy or vaccine entirely on its own.Let's make a few projections about where the business is going in the next three years so that investors can judge whether it might be a favorable investment, given that the market has already largely priced in its near-term COVID-19 vaccine income. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!