|
03.04.2023 18:44:11
Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 1 Year?
BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) stock surged 14% on March 31 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Feb. 28, the enterprise software company's revenue declined 18% year over year to $151 million but met analysts' expectations. It posted an an adjusted net loss of $13 million, compared to a net profit of $6 million a year ago, but its adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share still cleared the consensus forecast by a nickel.For the full year, BlackBerry's revenue fell 9% to $656 million, which represented its third consecutive year of declining revenue. Its adjusted net loss also widened from $55 million to $103 million, or an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
