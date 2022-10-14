Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market is difficult because one is essentially trying to predict the future. While this is impossible to do consistently with any sort of accuracy, astute investors should always have some idea where the companies they own are headed, and use it to make informed portfolio decisions. Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. With its stock price down 81% from its all-time high set in August last year, the shares are now selling near levels last seen in the spring of 2020 right when the pandemic took hold of the global economy. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today?Continue reading