Where Will Bloom Energy Be in 10 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) grew its revenue by 37% in the fourth quarter, a solid improvement from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. The revenue growth was the highest in the last seven quarters. Encouraged by its recent growth and industry tailwinds, Bloom Energy sees significant growth for itself in the coming decade and beyond.Let's discuss how the company fared in the last year, its future plans, and where it could be 10 years from now.A key factor driving Bloom Energy's growth is its differentiated offerings. The company's fuel cell servers fulfill the need for a resilient, predictable, and sustainable power source. They can be used to replace diesel generators as well as to ensure consistent quality power supply for mission-critical operations such as data centers, hospitals, and biotechnology. Additionally, Bloom's servers are used to ensure consistent power supply at competitive costs for customers with fluctuating needs, who may need to rely on backup power quickly. Continue reading