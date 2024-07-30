|
30.07.2024 10:03:00
Where Will Boeing Stock Be in 5 Years?
With shares down by almost 50% over the last five years, Boeing (NYSE: BA) has dramatically lagged the S&P 500, which is up by nearly 80% over that same time frame. Despite a deep competitive moat and a virtual duopoly in the market for large jet airliners, management has been unable to turn these advantages into sustainable shareholder value. Boeing's quality-control and legal challenges are dragging down its once-impeccable brand reputation and costing billions in fines and fees. Are these near-term challenges a buying opportunity -- or symptoms of a deeper rot that could plague Boeing for years to come? Let's explore what the next five years could have in store for this stock. Blue chip companies like Boeing often struggle to generate stock price appreciation because they operate in mature, slow-growing industries where innovation has largely stalled. In 2017, the company attempted to squeeze more blood out of the turnip with its 737 Max, designed to reduce fuel use by 20% and airframe maintenance costs by 14%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|-6,67%
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|9 870,00
|-1,55%
|Boeing Co.
|177,12
|-0,91%