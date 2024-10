Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?

C3.ai (NYSE: AI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, went public at $42 a share on Dec. 9, 2020. Its stock started trading at $100 and soared to a record high of $177.47 two weeks later. It generated a lot of buzz because it was growing rapidly, had a catchy ticker symbol, and was founded and led by Tom Siebel, who previously sold his company Siebel Systems to Oracle in 2006. The buying frenzy in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified those gains.But today, C3.ai trades at $24. It plummeted below its IPO price as its growth slowed down, it racked up more losses, and rising rates popped its bubbly valuations. Let's see where this volatile AI stock might be headed over the next three years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool