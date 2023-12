Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 5 Years?

Since the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT hit the scene in late 2022, investors have scrambled to stake their claim on what promises to become a revolutionary growth opportunity. With its shares up by a whopping 162% year to date, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has been a big beneficiary of this trend in 2023. Does the company have what it takes to maintain its near-term success over the next half-decade? Let's take a look.C3.ai is a company in flux -- constantly shuffling its strategy to match the latest technology trends. This started with emissions reduction and clean energy, then the Internet of Things (IoT), and finally artificial intelligence. Management has repeatedly changed the company's name -- from C3.energy to C3.IoT and, finally, C3.ai to match its evolving focus. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel