|
05.04.2024 12:45:00
Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 5 Years?
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) endured a lot of volatility in 2024. After a subdued start to the year, shares of the pure-play provider of enterprise artificial-intelligence (AI) software rocketed higher toward the end of February following the release of the company's fiscal 2024 third-quarter results (for the three months ended Jan. 31).The stock shot up more than 25% in a single day as it delivered a beat-and-raise quarter. The company's results showed that it could indeed capitalize on the growing need for AI software with its solid momentum. However, the gains were short-lived, and shares tumbled 32% since the beginning of March and are now down 12% in 2024.Is C3.ai's pullback an opportunity for savvy investors in anticipation of solid gains over the next five years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!