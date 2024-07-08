|
08.07.2024
Where Will Carnival Stock Be in 1 Year?
Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) is the leading global-cruise operator, and after it got crushed early in the pandemic, it's back in action. Investors who took a gamble on its recovery have been richly rewarded, but it's not out of the woods yet. Let's see why, where it might be one year from now, and whether or not it's still a gamble.Carnival is enjoying skyrocketing demand that's still a rebound from pandemic closures. How long can this go on? So far, it's continuing, and Carnival has a favorable booked position already into 2025, with record booking volumes. So far, it's outpacing 2024 bookings in both price and occupancy levels.Demand is likely to go down at some point. But even though Carnival wasn't pandemic-resistant, it's proving to be quite inflation-resistant. It's a rare company that isn't just managing through inflation but thriving. Part of that is still the backlash toward previous closures, but it seems to be more than that. People have saved up for what can be once-in-a-lifetime cruises, which are very often at the top of a bucket list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
