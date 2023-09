Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 3 Years?

To say that Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has hit a bit of a rough patch would be an understatement. Although shares are up 904% in 2023, as of Sept. 7, they're still 87% below their all-time high. There is still a lot of work to be done for some investors who might be sitting on unrealized losses right now. But maybe the business can reward shareholders over the next few years. This article will look at where Carvana's stock might be three years from now assuming the company doesn't run into any other financial troubles and once again starts achieving the growth it had before the pandemic. These are huge assumptions for sure, as the business is still surrounded by plenty of uncertainty. Let's see where shares of this online used-car retailer could be in 2026. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel