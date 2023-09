Where Will Cava Stock Be in 3 Years?

With 279 locations at the end of the second quarter, Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) is a relatively small restaurant chain. There's a potentially big opportunity in that, but there are also notable risks to consider. For investors wondering where Cava will be in three years, the answer is simple -- bigger. But the path from the present to the future matters a great deal.Consumers love new things, especially when it comes to food. Cava's Mediterranean-themed fast-casual concept has seemingly struck a chord everywhere its restaurants have opened. To put a figure on that, same-store sales, which measures sales at locations opened for more than a year, grew 18.2% in the second quarter of 2023. That's a huge number and suggests that consumers are coming back again and again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel