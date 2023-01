Where Will Celsius Holdings Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) more than doubled over the past 12 months as it dazzled investors with its dizzying growth. The energy drink maker's revenue rose 74% in 2020, 140% in 2021, and 126% year over year in the first nine months of 2022. For the full year, analysts expect its revenue to increase 109% to $655 million. Those numbers are astounding, but can Celsius' stock soar even higher over the next 12 months? Let's review its core business model, its expansion plans, and its valuations to find out.Celsius, which was founded in 2005, produces what it calls "healthy" energy drinks made with ingredients like green tea and ginger. It provides an energy boost with a mix of caffeine and amino acids instead of sugar. It claims its drinks have "thermogenic" properties that are "clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat" while exercising.