Where Will Celsius Holdings Stock Be in 10 Years?

Energy drink stocks have been on a hypercaffeinated roll since Red Bull and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) started dueling around the turn of the millennium. The latest serious contender is Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), a health-focused drink designer with a global distribution deal, skyrocketing sales, and an 8% share of the convenience store and gas station market in North America.Celsius is participating in a long and heated market battle. Known as Hansen Natural at the time, Monster brewed its first energy drink in April 2002 and has never looked back. The stock has gained a heart-stopping 144,000% since then, turning a hypothetical $350 investment into half a million dollars.Challengers have come and gone over roughly two decades, but none have had the staying power of Monster and Red Bull. That won't stop even more rivals from entering the ring to capture a respectable slice of that ever-booming energy drink market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel