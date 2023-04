Where Will Celsius Holdings Stock Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you had invested $10,000 in energy-drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) five years ago, you'd have nearly $200,000 today. And those incredible returns resulted from mind-blowing growth in the business.In 2018, Celsius generated revenue of $52.6 million. In 2022, the company generated revenue of $653.6 million -- up 12 times during that short time period. I don't necessarily believe it can grow that fast over the next five years. But you may be surprised with just how much more runway this promising company potentially has.Celsius intends to counterposition itself in the crowded energy drink market by having a healthier perception among consumers. Its drinks are low-calorie to begin with by not using high-fructose corn syrup. And they are "themogenic" -- they help consumers burn calories even when resting.