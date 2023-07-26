|
26.07.2023 17:55:00
Where Will Celsius Stock Be in 3 Years?
Time has been kind to longtime Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shareholders. The stock is up a market-thumping 83% over the past year, and zooming out, the picture is even sweeter. Celsius stock is a 10-bagger over the last three years and a 35-bagger over the past five years. Growth will inevitably slow for the functional energy drink speedster, in terms of both top-line gains and share-price upticks. However, it doesn't mean that the company can't continue to kick up its metabolism in order to quiet the naysayers. Let's take a look at where Celsius could be by the summer of 2026. Celsius has come a long way in just the last three years. Revenue exploded from $75.1 million in 2019 to $653.6 million in 2022. The brand was already starting to break out of its roots at fitness centers, nutrition stores, and warehouse clubs into more mainstream retail outlets, but it blew up during the pandemic. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
