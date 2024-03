Where Will ChargePoint Be in 10 Years?

Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) have declined since their peak in late 2020 and may now be reaching a value point if the operating results turn around. The $750 million market cap and 2023 revenue of $506.6 million puts the price-to-sales multiple at just 1.5 times, the lowest level since the company came public. The challenge over the next decade is making money. ChargePoint hasn't been able to do that, and 2024 will be a critical year for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel