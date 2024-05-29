29.05.2024 15:45:00

Where Will Chevron Be in 1 Year?

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are often compared to one another, and for good reason: They are two of the largest integrated energy companies in the world, and they are both based out of the United States.Right now, Exxon's stock has been outdistancing Chevron's shares. But over the long-term, dividend investors shouldn't lose faith in Chevron's future just because of one relatively short stretch of trouble.Through the first five-and-half months or so of 2024, Exxon's stock price has increased by around 17%. Chevron's stock has risen less than half of that figure, at roughly 7%. Both stocks have been tracking Brent crude prices higher, but it is pretty clear that Exxon has been the bigger beneficiary of Wall Street's enthusiasm for the energy sector.

