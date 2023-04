Where Will Chewy Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock has come a long way in the last few years. The pet supply specialist's annual sales just crossed $10 billion, up from $7.1 billion in 2020.Yet its growth trends have slowed in recent months, even as the company made big improvements on its finances. Let's take a look at where these somewhat conflicting trends might push Chewy's stock over the next several years.Chewy's 2022 results were mixed. Sure, the company lost customers as its base of active shoppers fell 1% following an 8% increase in the prior year. Yet this small decline was powered by management's decision to offset higher costs by raising prices. Chewy's average annual sales per customer jumped to $495 from $430, helping push overall revenue higher by 14% last year.Continue reading