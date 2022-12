Where Will Chewy Stock Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock had a forgettable 2022. The pet supply specialist's stock price fell by over 30% through mid-December, roughly doubling the decline of the S&P 500 index.That underperformance came as investors reacted to the fact that Chewy is experiencing a growth hangover compared to earlier phases of the pandemic when pet adoption rates soared and shoppers focused on e-commerce spending.That hangover won't last forever, though, as company management made clear with a recent earnings update. Chewy is steadily winning market share and boosting profitability. Let's look at how those trends might put long-term investors in a great position if they simply hold this stock for five years or more.