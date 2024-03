Where Will Chewy Stock Be in 5 Years?

It has been a volatile period for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock, but most of the past five years have been negative for its shareholders. The pet supply giant was briefly a Wall Street favorite when the use of e-commerce soared during the early phases of the pandemic. Shares quickly reversed course once the growth hangover struck, though.Chewy stock is now down by more than 80% over the past five years after having jumped by 70% through early 2021.Yet, investing is all about the future, and the future seems brighter for this e-commerce specialist. Chewy has a good chance of boosting its sales footprint even as it makes its business more efficient.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel