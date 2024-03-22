|
22.03.2024 14:53:00
Where Will Chewy Stock Be in 5 Years?
Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past five years. The online pet products retailer was spun out from PetSmart in 2019, and it soared from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $22 to a record high of $118.69 on Feb. 12, 2021.But today, Chewy's stock trades at about $17. A $10,000 investment in its IPO would have grown to nearly $54,000 before shrinking back to $7,700. The stock lost its luster as growth cooled off and rising interest rates compressed its valuation.Let's assess Chewy's near-term challenges to see if it can bounce back over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
