Where Will Chipotle Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is seeing no signs of an impending slump in its business. In a late-April earnings report, the fast-food specialist revealed strong customer traffic trends and expanding profitability even as consumers pulled back spending in some discretionary niches.Let's take a look at the burrito chain's first-quarter update, which covered the selling period that ended in late March, and what it says about shareholders' prospects for continued strong returns through the rest of 2023.Chipotle's business is clearly in growth mode. Comparable-store sales gains sped up to an 11% rate from 6% in the prior quarter. Add in an expanding store base and strong demand for digital sales, and overall revenue rose 17% to $2.4 billion.Continue reading