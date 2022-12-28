Where Will Chipotle Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the current economic backdrop of high interest rates and inflation, which you'd assume would derail most businesses, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has continued posting stellar growth on both the top and bottom lines over the past few years. As a result, it's no wonder the stock price has soared a remarkable 69% since the start of 2020, nearly tripling the S&P 500's total return during the same time. What has happened in a company's past is certainly important. But investors are understandably more focused on the future. In the same vein, where will this popular Tex-Mex restaurant stock be in three years? Chipotle investors have been accustomed to a business that seemingly thrives no matter the economic environment. In 2020, the year the pandemic rattled the economy and markets, Chipotle was still able to increase sales 7.1% and open 146 net new restaurants. Leaning heavily on investments in its tech infrastructure, digital sales jumped 174.1% that year compared to 2019 and accounted for 46.2% of overall revenue. Continue reading