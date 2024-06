Where Will Chipotle Stock Be in 5 Years?

It may sound silly to ask where restaurant company Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will be in five years. After all, five years is a long time, and a lot can happen. But making reasonable assumptions about the long term is essential for investors, and five years is a reasonable time frame to consider.According to a 2006 study from Boston Consulting Group, top-line growth, profit-margin improvement, and higher valuations have historically been the three most significant factors for winning stocks over five-year periods. I believe two of these three will be a challenge for Chipotle, and it's why I think this stock will struggle to outperform the S&P 500.Of the things it must do to create shareholder value, growing revenue will be the easiest task for Chipotle over the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel