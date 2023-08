Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 3 Years?

Tech stocks are back in fashion, and value shares that soared last year when investors turned to safer stocks are no longer feeling the same love. That includes the iconic beverage company Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which offers a secure dividend and continues to demonstrate growth and innovation. Yet, the stock is still down 3% this year.Of course, that's not a big dip, and investors know Coca-Cola is reliable for long-term gains. Let's see what to expect from the soft-drink giant over the next three years.Coca-Cola is known for its eponymous cola brand in regular, diet, and several other iterations. But you may not realize that it actually owns about 200 brands, and that was trimmed down from around 400 prior to the pandemic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel