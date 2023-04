Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economy is complicated. Because of that, determining where a company will be in five years can be tricky. Artificial intelligence, for instance, is among Wall Street's hottest topics, but which AI-related companies will emerge as the real winners five years from now is anyone's guess.In other cases, it's not nearly that complicated. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) will probably be selling a sizable chunk of the world's beverages five years from now, just like it did 10, 20, 50, and 100 years ago.But what does that mean for the stock? There's a little more nuance here, so let me break it down for you. Here is Coca-Cola's five-year outlook.