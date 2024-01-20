|
20.01.2024 18:30:00
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) sells some of the most popular drinks on the face of the planet, including its namesake soft drink, as well as Dasani, Powerade, and Vitaminwater, among many other brands. The company's products are available in more than 200 countries and territories.Through Berkshire Hathaway, famous investor Warren Buffett has long been a Coca-Cola shareholder. But where will this top beverage stock be in five years? The answer might surprise you.With $45 billion in trailing-12-month sales, Coca-Cola commands a leading share (roughly 44%) of the global market for nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. If we look out to 2029, there is almost zero chance that the company's dominant industry position will be affected. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
