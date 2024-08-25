|
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the world's most recognizable brands. It has long led the soft drink market, thanks to its global reach and broad range of products. But that hasn't necessarily been beneficial to investors in recent times.In the past five years, Coca-Cola has generated a total return of just 47%. The S&P 500, on the other hand, would've more than doubled your initial capital during the same period.Shareholders are wondering if better days are ahead for the drink giant. Where will this dominant beverage stock be in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
