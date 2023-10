Where Will Coherent Stock Be in 1 Year?

Last July, II‐VI Inc. acquired Coherent (NYSE: COHR) and took over its name and ticker. The acquisition created a larger and more broadly diversified manufacturer of optical materials, lasers, and semiconductors, and it initially gained a lot of attention from the bulls with the growth potential of its AI-related equipment and silicon carbide businesses.However, Coherent 's stock plummeted in August after it followed up its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat with a softer-than-expected forecast for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (which started on July 1). As a result, Coherent 's stock remains nearly flat over the past 12 months.Let's see where this divisive stock might be headed in a year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel