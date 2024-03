Where Will Coinbase Be in 10 Years?

Since its humble beginnings as only a Bitcoin exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has matured in line with the cryptocurrency asset class. Coming a long way, Coinbase is now the premier platform for institutional and retail investors interested in the vast world of cryptocurrencies with its innovative suite of products.Coinbase's journey (as well as crypto's) has been nothing short of historic and shows no sign of slowing down. As the cryptocurrency asset class continues to evolve, Coinbase 's future looks increasingly bright. Here's where the company might be headed in the next 10 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel