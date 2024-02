Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stock has been a huge winner over the past half-decade, logging a 240% gain since early 2019 compared to the 81% increase in the S&P 500. It isn't as if the company was a secret on Wall Street five years ago, either. Costco was already well-established as one of the biggest retailers on the planet in 2019. Yet shares have rallied sharply since then as the company gained market share despite the wild swings in consumer spending patterns during the pandemic and its aftermath.There's no surefire way to know whether those market-beating gains will continue for Costco shareholders over the next several years, but a few key trends imply that this positive momentum has staying power.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel