Where Will Costco Stock Be in 1 Year?

In the brick-and-mortar retail space, almost no company gets as much respect as Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). The membership-based warehouse chain offers a classic example of an economic moat, and it continues to grow through new store openings, comparable sales growth, and its newer e-commerce business.Costco is a rare retailer that has delivered strong results both during the pandemic and the quarters since the economy reopened, a testament to its ability to bring in customers in a wide range of economic environments. Its stock isn't cheap -- trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 42 -- but that's reflective of its reputation earned over years of delivering superior results.That solid performance has helped Costco beat the S&P 500 so far this year. But where will Costco be in another year? The company offered some clues in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week.