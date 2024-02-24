|
24.02.2024 13:50:00
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 1 Year?
When it comes to the stock market, a year isn't all that long. The volatility associated with cyclical economic swings means that investing is a medium whose returns are best measured across multiple years or even decades.However, that doesn't mean investors should ignore a company's short-term prospects. Excellent 10-year operating runs are built from a series of individual good years, after all.What does 2024 hold for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock, then, given the warehouse giant's recent positive operating momentum and soaring returns? Let's dive right in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!