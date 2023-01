Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many Wall Street pros like to measure returns in absurdly short episodes like a quarter or a calendar year. It's anyone's guess where the economy, let alone the stock market, might move in such a compressed period. As a result, there's a constant need to revise, upgrade, and downgrade your short-term targets.Smart investors can ignore all of that noise and focus on a company's wider outlook, which doesn't change all that much. Costco (NASDAQ: COST), for example, has been growing its business for decades by keeping prices low. The retailer posts steadily higher earnings, too, thanks to its expanding membership base.So let's put on our forecasting hats to see where these trends might be pushing the business by 2026.Continue reading