Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?

Warehouse retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has delivered market-stomping shareholder returns over the last three years. The gains only grow more impressive if you stretch the time scale to five years, a decade, or more.But the stock's past performance is not a guarantee of future success. What will Costco's market environment look like three years from now, and how will the changes affect this resilient business?I have found three unstoppable economic trends that should hold the key to those questions. So let's look at what's up next for Costco, its customers, and its shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel