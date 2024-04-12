|
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a popular stock on Wall Street for good reasons. The warehouse club retailing giant has outperformed the market by consistently gaining share in a highly competitive industry. Costco's growth rate rarely disappoints, and its earnings are much more stable than its peers thanks to a steady stream of subscription fee income.Those competitive assets have been enough to allow the stock to roughly triple the wider market's gains over the last several years. Costco's stock price has nearly doubled in the past three years, in fact, while the S&P 500 is up 25% in that time.But can the company sustain that momentum going forward? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
