|
11.03.2023 14:50:00
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) hasn't drawn much investor enthusiasm lately. Its stock is down 7% over the past year, and it fell after the second-quarter earnings release last week. But forward-thinking investors shouldn't get too ruffled by its short-term challenges. Every company will deal with stumbles, and in Costco's case, it's less about the business and more about the economy. Current performance is only a snapshot in a long story, and growth is almost never linear.So let's instead examine what Costco might look like over the next several years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!