Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?

Brick-and-mortar retail might be the last place investors expect to see parabolic stock charts. But Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) breaks the mold. The stock's 55% rally in the last 12 months is the latest leg in a bull run that has sent shares up by over 600% in just a decade. But can the value-focused wholesaler continue trouncing the market, or is it time to sell? Let's discuss what the next five years could have in store. Founded in 1983 and going public two years later, Costco Wholesale has been an ideal investment for those who prioritize consistent growth and stability in the face of macroeconomic challenges like inflation or recessions. Its resilience comes from a unique business model. Unlike traditional supermarket chains, Costco requires customers to pay an annual membership fee to access its stores. These fees represent the majority of its profit, allowing for lower merchandise prices. The company adds to its edge by selling items in bulk, minimizing advertising, and simplifying store layouts for further cost savings. Fiscal second-quarter earnings demonstrate the power of this unique strategy.