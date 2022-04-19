|
19.04.2022 14:00:00
Where Will Coupang Be in 5 Years?
The top e-commerce company in South Korea, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), has gone on a wild ride since making its public debut a little over a year ago. Initially, investors were thrilled with the stock, driving its price up nearly 100% on its first day of trading. But a year later, with broad sentiment among the investment community more negative, Coupang stock is down 53% from its IPO price. Although the stock has gone on a roller-coaster ride, Coupang continues to execute and grow its Asian e-commerce vision. Let's discuss where Coupang might be (the stock and the business) five years from now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
