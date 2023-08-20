|
20.08.2023 17:06:00
Where Will Coupang Stock Be in 1 Year?
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) posted its second-quarter report on Aug. 8. The South Korean e-commerce leader's revenue rose 16% year over year to $5.8 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $140 million.It generated a net profit of $145 million, which improved from its net loss of $75 million a year earlier and represented its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.03.Those headline numbers looked solid, but Coupang's stock only rose slightly after the report and remains nearly 50% below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $35. Will this oft-overlooked e-commerce stock finally return to its debut price over the next 12 months?
