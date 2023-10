Where Will Cresco Labs Be in 3 Years?

During the last three years, shares of Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) lost 76% of their value. Shareholders are doubtlessly hoping that the next three years will be a lot better. Is that a realistic hope? Let's map out the Chicago-based vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company's near-term future and make some reasonable guesses about where it'll be in late 2026 to find out. Following the path of many large marijuana businesses in North America, Cresco's task this year is to optimize its operations and, in the words of CEO Charles Bachtell, "accomplish more with less." It closed low-performing cultivation and distribution facilities in California and Arizona, and it sold one of its buildings in Maryland. At the same time, it's deepening its penetration of Pennsylvania and Florida by opening a total of 13 new retail locations, with a handful more on the way before the end of the year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel