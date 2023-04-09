Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gene-editing therapies aren't common today, but years from now that could change. One company that hopes to be at the center of that transition is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The company has a promising treatment that could make a meaningful impact on many lives, while at the same time solidifying itself as a top healthcare stock to watch out for. Below, I'll look at where CRISPR Therapeutics may be five years from now, and whether investors should consider buying shares of the company today.A big risk with biotech stocks is that their businesses are often unprofitable and burn through tons of cash, which means the risk for stock offerings and dilution is high. CRISPR is no different, with the company incurring a $650.2 million loss last year. But that's with minimal sales coming through.That could very well change in the future, though. That's because CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals have recently completed their rolling Biologics License Application for exa-cel, a treatment for a couple of rare blood diseases -- sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The gene-editing therapy could obtain approval within the next year. Assuming the Food and Drug Administration grants approval, then CRISPR could soon have an approved product that five years from now could be generating a steady stream of revenue for the business. Exa-cel is promising in that it is a functional cure and can be a life-changing treatment for patients with these diseases.Continue reading