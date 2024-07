Where Will CrowdStrike Stock Be in 5 Years?

As of this writing, shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are trading at nearly $400, which is an all-time high. It's been a sensational ride for shareholders over the last five years, with the stock gaining nearly 500%. But I know this doesn't matter to anyone right now. Everyone just wants to know what will happen over the next five years.Of course, there's no way to say with certainty what will happen over the next half decade. What we're all looking for are reasonable assumptions. And I believe that investors can conclude multiple things about CrowdStrike that are reasonable, indeed.The most reasonable assumption of all is that the cybersecurity sector will continue to grow. According to Statista, the cost of global cybercrime is expected to be $9 trillion this year, increasing to surpass $15 trillion in 2029. Therefore, while it might be pricey for businesses to pay for cybersecurity, it's increasingly more expensive to not pay for protection.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool