Where Will CrowdStrike Stock Be in 5 Years?

With its shares down by a staggering 42% over the last 30 days alone, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock is certainly catching the attention of deal-hungry investors. The company is reeling after a recent update led to a global system outage. And now it faces severe reputational damages and lawsuits that could cost billions over the coming years. Let's explore whether or not the crisis has made CrowdStrike stock undervalued relative to its fundamentals and long-term potential. Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike is a Texas-based cybersecurity company that provides advanced anti-virus protection and cloud-based network security through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model where enterprise clients pay recurrent subscription fees for protection.